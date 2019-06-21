







﻿Pictured above is (L to R) David Ringler, Director of Happiness at Cedar Springs Brewing Company, and Chris VanHorn, of the Board of Directors of the North American Brewers Association. VanHorn flew in the Gold and Silver medals CS Brewing won at the International Beer Awards in Idaho.

Since Cedar Springs Brewing Company opened for business just under four years ago at 95 N. Main, it has earned a myriad of awards for its German-style beers—in both American and International competitions. It earned two more recently at the International Beer Awards in Idaho Falls, Idaho. But a shipping glitch this year almost robbed them of that honor.

David Ringler, the Director of Happiness at Cedar Springs Brewing Company, said he mailed samples of his beers weeks in advance to the competition. But the shipment was lost, and they never received them. When Ringler discovered what happened, he decided to drive the 25 hours out there to hand deliver the samples, just days before the competition was set to begin.

They entered eight beers in the competition. Küsterer Bier was named among the best weissbiers/hefeweizens in the land, taking GOLD with the Küsterer Dunkelweizen and SILVER with the Küsterer Original. Last year the Kusterer Modern took the Gold.

Ringler then got a surprise.

“Since we drove to Idaho to deliver our entries, Chris VanHorn, of the Board of Directors of the North American Brewers Association, returned the favor and flew in to deliver our Gold and Silver medals from the International Beer Awards,” he said.

Congratulations to David Ringler and Cedar Springs Brewing Company!