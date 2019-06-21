



Colleen Pierson receiving her award.

The Grand Rapids Chapter of Sweet Adelines recently presented the Sweet Adeline of the Year Award to Rockford resident, Colleen Pierson. The singing group is composed of 60 women who sing four-part harmony in acapella style.

The award is given to a member who exemplifies the ideal qualities shown through leadership, successes, progress and dedication.

“To be nominated was extraordinary, to win was a dream come true. I felt like I won an Academy Award,” Pierson exclaimed.

Master Director Denise Van Dyken was happy for Pierson. “Colleen brings so much enthusiasm, talent and humor to our group. It is a well-deserved honor,” she said.

The Grand Rapids Chapter of Sweet Adelines are Regional Champions and will compete on the International Stage in New Orleans in September. They perform at community events, concerts, competitions, charity functions and sing the National Anthem at sporting games.

“The only thing better than singing, is more singing,” joked Pierson. “One of my best life decisions was getting involved with this talented group of women.”

The group is always looking for new members who love to sing and perform. They practice every Monday night. For more information, please visit https://www.grsa.net.



