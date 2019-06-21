



By Mike Womack, Cedar Springs City Manager

Smoke-free outdoor public places

Since 1965, the United States’ Congress has required that all cigarette packs carry a health warning following the Surgeon General’s 1964 landmark report, which linked smoking cigarettes with dangerous health effects, including lung cancer and heart disease. Subsequent studies have indicated that there is no risk-free level of exposure to secondhand smoke and that secondhand smoke causes numerous health problems in infants and children, including more frequent and severe asthma attacks, respiratory infections, ear infections, and sudden infant death syndrome. Among non-smokers, exposure to secondhand smoke increases the risk for stroke by 20−30 percent, increases their risk of developing heart disease by 25–30 percent and causes nearly 34,000 premature deaths from heart disease each year. Furthermore, cigarette butts are the most common form of litter, an estimated 4.5 trillion cigarette butts are thrown away every year worldwide. Cigarette butts are made of cellulose acetate, a plastic that persists in the environment. Estimates state they take up to 10-15 years to break down.

With those facts in mind, the City Council passed Ordinance 197, which prohibits smoking in public parks, in City buildings or within 15 feet of the entranceway of a City building. The primary focus of the law was to create and allow park users to enjoy a smoke-free atmosphere and to keep children playing at the park safe from the negative health effects caused by second hand smoke. In passing this ordinance into law, the City Council took note of the numerous cigarette butts that were littered onto the ground in the City’s parks and how volunteers and City staff were forced to pick them up several times throughout the year. The City Council also believes that persons using important City services such as voting, the library or speaking with the police should be able to do so without walking through a cloud of secondhand smoke.

The City law specifically prohibits the smoking of tobacco, marijuana, vaping or any illegal substance in public parks, in City buildings or within 15 feet of the entranceway of a City building (except in designated areas) and authorizes a civil fine ticket against any persons violating the law. The parks covered by this law include Morley Park, Riggle Park, North Park, Legacy Park, White Pine Trail Staging Area, Veterans Memorial Park and the Heart of Cedar Springs, which surrounds the library and amphitheater. Of course, the City doesn’t want to issue tickets of any kind and would prefer that people just not smoke in the parks.

