



Cedar Springs City Manager Mike Womack gets dunked on a chilly Saturday during the Red Flannel Festival dunk tank and yard games. Courtesy photo.





By Judy Reed

There’s been a flurry of activity in downtown Cedar Springs since the Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce’s Community Summer Celebrations event kicked off last Saturday, June 15, with sidewalk sales, a Red Flannel dunk tank and yard games, the annual Rotary cow plop, and more. Sunday there was worship in the Heart of Cedar Springs, and Monday was super busy with the kickoff of the Cedar Springs Library summer reading program and all of its individual events, and City Impact Community Dinner. Tuesday was the first of two family fun nights in the heart of Cedar Springs, with a group of princesses, bounce houses and food trucks, and Wednesday was the second night, with music and food trucks.

Kids enjoyed meeting their favorite Royal princesses Tuesday night. Photo by M. Kleyn.

Royal princesses graced Cedar Springs with their presence Tuesday during one of two family fun nights. Courtesy photo.





“We had an awesome time at the CSACoC Family Fun Nights,” said Perry Hopkins, of the Chamber. “Thank you to all the volunteers and sponsors for making the event happen.”

There is more fun coming up Thursday, including the farmers market at Cedar Springs Brewing Company from 3-7 p.m.; a Drive 4UR Community fundraiser on Thursday, June 20, from noon to 8 p.m. (next to the farmer’s market), where Vanderhyde Ford will donate $20 toward a natural playground in the Heart of Cedar Springs for every Ford you test drive; a concert in Morley Park at 7 p.m. put on by Parks and Recreation; Jeep night and live music at the CS Brewing Company from 6-8 p.m. Some of the events on Friday and Saturday include unveiling of the new Heart of Cedar Springs sign at 5:30 p.m. Friday; a concert in the Heart of Cedar Springs on Friday from 6-8 p.m.; a sidewalk chalk event at the library on Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m.; and on Sunday, summer worship in the Heart of Cedar Springs from 5-7 p.m. with live music, snacks and family activities. For a more detailed listing of events, pick up last week’s Post, or check out the brochure on their facebook page by searching Cedar Springs Community Summer Celebrations.



