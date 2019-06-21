



From Gregory VanStrien, of the ASBDA

Cedar Springs Band Director Adam Borst. Courtesy photo.





This summer Cedar Springs Band Director Adam Borst will be officially inducted to the American School Band Directors Association or ASBDA.

ASBDA is an honorary and research organization dedicated to the promotion of the American School Band. Members of ASBDA will nominate outstanding educators that have demonstrated consistent excellence in their field. Mr. Borst was nominated by four Michigan ASBDA members to be considered for membership. The next part of the process was to have every ASBDA member vote on the candidates, and Mr. Borst was unanimously accepted. The final process involved ratification of his membership at the national level.

Mr. Borst will now join a distinguished group of educators who will continue the work of research and promotion of school music throughout the state. Cedar Springs Public Schools is fortunate to have such an outstanding and nationally recognized educator on their staff.

