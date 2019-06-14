Sen. Peter MacGregor, R-Rockford, and members of the Michigan State Police and family of fallen Michigan State Police Trooper Timothy O’Neill stand beneath signage marking the new Michigan State Trooper Timothy O’Neill Memorial Highway after a ceremony on Friday to dedicate the memorial highway named in O’Neill’s honor.



Sen. Peter MacGregor, R-Rockford, speaks at a ceremony on Friday to dedicate a memorial highway named in honor of fallen Michigan State Police Trooper Timothy O’Neill.





Trooper Timothy O’Neill.





Senate Majority Floor Leader Peter MacGregor joined family, friends and colleagues of fallen Michigan State Police Trooper Timothy O’Neill at a ceremony on Friday to dedicate a memorial highway named in O’Neill’s honor.

The dedication ceremony took place near one of the signs declaring the portion of M-44 between Rogue River Road northeast to Belding Road as the “Michigan State Trooper Timothy O’Neill Memorial Highway.”

The event was hosted by 1st Lt. Chris McIntire, commander of the Michigan State Police post in Rockford and was attended by numerous members of both the state police and Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

“I am honored and humbled to help dedicate the new Michigan State Trooper Timothy O’Neill Memorial Highway,” said MacGregor, R-Rockford. “Trooper O’Neill served and gave his life for our community, and this highway will itself serve to remind Kent County residents of his sacrifice, each day.

“While this sign and this highway will stand in his memory, there is nothing that we can do to fully repay his sacrifice—it is but a small token of our appreciation.”

O’Neill died in the line of duty on Sept. 20, 2017 in a motorcycle crash while on patrol. O’Neill served out of the state police’s Rockford Post, which he joined in 2014 after graduating from the 126th Trooper Recruit School.

MacGregor sponsored legislation to formally designate the highway last year.

