



The Cedar Springs Community Summer Celebration events for June kick off this weekend with nine days of fun activities for families.

This is the second year that the Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event, which is the first of the summer. There will also be activities in July and August.

“There’s over a dozen organizations and at least eight businesses organizing, participating, and sponsoring the nine days of events,” said Perry Hopkins. “It takes a community to build a community., I am very happy to see so many businesses, organizations, and volunteers coming together to grow our community. Cedar Springs is a great place to live, work, and play.”

A myriad of events will be happening over the next week including Lifewalk, the Rotary Cow Plop, Sidewalk sales, a dunk tank, concerts, food trucks, kickoff of the library’s summer reading program, a royal princess meet and greet and much more.

Check out the ad on page 9 to see what kinds of events are taking place and when, and follow their Cedar Springs Summer Celebrations facebook page for event updates.

