



In March, Sarah Kiander, Arv Kiander, Anna Behrenwald, and Kelsey Kiander went on a week long road trip to the east coast. “We drove to Acadia national park to watch the sunrise,” said Kelsey. “We took this picture at one of the spots where the sun hits the United States first. Other highlights of our trip included, touring Hershey, Pennsylvania; Hartford, Connecticut; Manchester, New Hampshire; Boston, Massachusetts and Niagara Falls.”

Thanks to all of you for taking us with you! It sounds like you had a great time!

Are you going on vacation? Be sure to take along a printed edition of the Post and get someone to snap a photo of you or your family with it. Send it to us along with some info about your trip (where you went, who went along, what you saw) and send the photo and info to news@cedarspringspost.com. We will print as space allows. If you forget the Post, please do not photoshop it into the photo. Just take it with you next time!

