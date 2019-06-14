



The Daddy/Daughter dance is a sell out each year for Parks and Rec. Photo from facebook.





By Judy Reed

The board of the Cedar Springs Area Parks and Recreation program, now called North Kent Community Enrichment, called a meeting for Monday, June 10, to decide the fate of the cash strapped program.

Only four of the 10 board members were in attendance, so there was not enough members for a quorum. However, the heads of several municipalities were present to discuss funding, as well as several citizens who do not want the entity to dissolve.

Joyce Hansen, who was there from Algoma Township, noted that they are not going to run out of money until next year. “There’s still lots of things we haven’t tried,” she said.

Hundreds of kids and adults take part in the various enrichment activities offered each year through CSAPR. Events include a variety of classes and other events, including bus trips (such as to the Detroit Tigers, and shopping trips to Chicago); Concerts in the Park during the summer on the third Thursday of the month; music lessons (ukelele, guitar); swimming lessons; art camp; Broadway boot camp; sports clinics and camps (football, wresting, volleyball, basketball, baseball tennis, soccer, etc); yoga; aerobics; zumba; twae kon do; origami; the ever popular daddy/daughter dance (which is a sellout each year); and the mother/son Whitecaps game.

While the number and variety of programs has increased exponentially, the funding level from the various municipalities has not kept pace, according to both Board secretary Sara Thornton and Director Amanda Gerhardt.

The program was originally started 33 years ago as an answer to the school district no longer doing Adult Education. The school district, the city of Cedar Springs, and several other municipalities joined together to give seed money to the organization annually to help fund programs.

The 2018 audit showed that the City of Cedar Springs, and the townships of Algoma, Nelson, and Courtland all paid in $6,000; Solon Township paid $5,250; and the school district chipped in $2,500. The numbers are up to $6,600 this year for the municipalities and $3,200 for the school district, according to Gerhardt. But it’s still not enough.

While the 2018 audit shows that revenues from the programs have also increased, the organization continues to have more expenses than income, especially in the areas of payroll, insurance, and technology. This is causing their net position to decrease to the point where they may not be able to cover program costs in the coming year.

Last week, the board had asked the municipalities to up their donations to $16,000—a $10,000 increase. On Monday, the leaders of the governmental units talked more realistically about what they felt could be done. None of them wanted to see the program end. But they did feel changes could be made to help cut expenses and increase revenues.

A couple people suggested asking other surrounding townships whose residents participate in parks and recs programs to join the group. Another suggestion was to create a job share, a co-director position for two people to share at less expense, since Gerhardt is leaving the position to pursue a career in real estate.

Algoma Supervisor Kevin Green said he felt a smaller increase for the townships, such as $2,000 might be doable, along with increases in fees. “But what I really think we need is time,” he said. “I’m trying to make sense of how to save this. It makes me sad, too.”

He suggested that Darla Falcon, board treasurer and finance director for the City of Cedar Springs put together a team, a subcommittee to create a budget and a plan they could live with.

Nelson Township Supervisor Robyn Britton said she agreed with what Green said. She had spoken with her board, but they needed better numbers.

Matt McConnell, Supervisor of Courtland Township, said their board agreed to a one-year commitment and to give up to $4,000. “But we need to see some changes made or we’re out,” he remarked.

He noted that with the numbers he had received that only 145 people in Courtland had participated in the past year, he didn’t think that justified $10,000. “But for the community good we’re in,” he said. He later added that he felt they needed a sustainable plan, one where they wouldn’t just keep asking the townships to continually increase their giving.

Mike Womack, Cedar Springs City Manager, said he was encouraged to see leadership wanting to continue the program and create a plan. If it was decided to increase their giving, he would bring it back to the City Council.

Scott Smith, Superintendent of Cedar Springs Public Schools, noted an increase would be more difficult for the school, because the money they receive from the state and federal government is to educate students. They currently pay a smaller amount than the townships, but they also pay Grand Rapids Building Services to clean up after parks and rec events. “I think we need to do some work to find out our true costs,” he said.

Gerhardt noted that most schools who participate in Parks and Rec entities pay with in kind services and not actual payments.

Solon Township Supervisor Bob Ellick was not in attendance at the meeting, but received information from Thornton, who is a Solon Township resident. “Things are much different now than when they created Parks and Rec 30-plus years ago,” he said. “Now, several of the townships have a big park area or building they can do events in on their own. Maybe this just needs to be reinvented in a different way.”

Ellick complimented Gerhardt on a job well done. “Hats off to Amanda, she’s done a lot of work in that program,” he said.

He liked the idea of a subcommittee that could create a plan. “They need to show us some serious changes before we give anymore money,” he remarked.

For one, he felt there are simply a lot of programs being put on that aren’t needed, and that adds to the expense. “We’ve all got budgets and we can only spread the money so far,” he explained.

The model that is used to fund CSAPR is similar to both DeWitt and North Ottawa, but both of those programs are funded on a much higher level. Many others are funded through a millage, such as Rockford’s, which generates $1 million.

The next Parks and Rec meeting is set for July 8 at 6 p.m. at Hilltop. The subcommittee will meet next week.

