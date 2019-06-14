



Geoffrey Ray Conant





A suspicious fire in Crystal Township has led to the arrest of the man living at the home at the time it occurred.

Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to an address in the 1000 block of Colonel Point in Crystal Township on Saturday, May 11 at approximately 12:40 a.m. in response to a suspicious fire. After an ongoing investigation, the suspect was arrested for Arson on June 5, 2019.

According to police, a passerby spotted a suspicious fire at the residence and stopped to assist. The passerby found a fire near the home that had also damaged a nearby vehicle and was beginning to burn the attached porch. The resident exited the home at the request of the passerby and made small attempts to help put the fire out. The passerby continued attempts to extinguish the fire until he was forced to call Central Dispatch, prompting a response from the Crystal Township Fire Department and they put the fire out. Before the fire department arrived, the resident went back inside the home and did not come back out that night.

The Sheriff deputy found that the initial fire was set to consume household items and clothing. Police believe that the reason for the initial fire was that it was the result of a domestic dispute. The investigation continued and an arrest warrant was issued for the resident of the home. During the evening hours of June 5, 2019, Geoffrey Ray Conant, age 36, now living in Stanton, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Arson and Arson of Personal Property. The Second Degree Arson is a 20-year felony while the Arson of Personal Property is a one-year misdemeanor. Conant remains in the Montcalm County Jail with a $1,500 bond.

