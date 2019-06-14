



Brent Michael Bowler





A Greenville man has been charged with destruction of property and resisting arrest after he damaged several vehicles with a bat last week.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a destruction of property in progress call at approximately 10:24 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 near the intersection of Wise and Youngman Roads in Eureka Township. The suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

The caller reported to Central Dispatch that a male subject, later identified as Brent Michael Bowler, age 23 from Greenville, was in the caller’s driveway damaging the caller’s vehicle with either a bat or a board. Bowler was witnessed crossing the road and damaging vehicles at another residence. While responding to the area, another caller reported Bowler in his driveway damaging vehicles. Upon arrival to the area, deputies spotted Bowler. Bowler was aggressive, defiant, and ran away behind several homes carrying a bat. The deputies continued to pursue Bowler until he was again confronted behind another home. As the deputies commanded Bowler to drop the bat, Bowler continued to be aggressive and walked towards the deputies with the bat raised. One of the deputies deployed a Taser, which allowed Bowler to be subdued and taken into custody without further incident.

Bowler is accused of damaging several vehicles in the area. The prosecutor’s office has charged Bowler with five counts of Malicious Destruction of Property and two counts of Resisting and Obstructing an Officer. Each Malicious Destruction of Property charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail while each charge of Resisting and Obstructing an Officer carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Bowler is currently being held at the Montcalm County Jail on a $25,000.00 bond.

