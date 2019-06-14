



By Mike Womack, Cedar Springs City Manager

Splash pads and playgrounds

There was a recent social media post which questioned the need for a new playground, when instead most people supposedly wanted a splash pad, a skate park, a basketball court, a dog park or even something else entirely. This post was disheartening to read, especially since this post neglected to mention that this was an opportunity presented by the Chamber of Commerce and Vanderhyde Ford to donate up to $6000 for playground equipment, with the money being donated to the Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

It is important to note that the DDA can only use the donated money for improvements in the DDA District. The DDA District does include the Heart of Cedar Springs area and Riggle Park, but does not include Morley Park, therefore any donated funds could not be used at Morley Park. The Community Building Development Team (CBDT), a local non-profit charitable organization, has long planned to build a playground area in the Heart of Cedar Springs, near the new amphitheater and Cedar Creek. Children can use this playground during concerts, while parents shop at the farmer’s market or after a visit to the library. The CBDT are the very generous members of our community who raised money for, designed, and built the new library building and the new amphitheater without any cost to the citizens of Cedar Springs. Thus, the CBDT has already planned for a new playground, and the DDA can receive funding that can only be used in specific areas, which could help pay for this playground.

The proposed new playground for the Heart of Cedar Springs is being planned as a natural play ground with elements such as logs, boulders and tree stumps utilized as play structures. If you Google “natural playground,” you can find pictures of some really creative and fun playgrounds unlike anything currently in Cedar Springs. One of the unique elements being planned for this playground is a water feature, probably an artificial stream or a waterway, similar to the Great Lakes Garden found in the Children’s Area of Meijer Gardens (but on a smaller scale).This proposed water feature fits the overall natural theme, creates a special area in the heart of the city, and is significantly cheaper to build and maintain compared to a splash pad, which could easily cost $100,000 or more to build, and more to maintain.

As for the other projects, the City Council has also investigated building a dog park (maybe in Riggle Park, costing $10K to $15K) and a basketball court (in Morley Park, costing $35K in phase 1, $15k for phase 2). City staff is aware of the desire for a skate park and a splash pad but do not have a realistic method to raise the $100,000+ needed for each project at this time. City staff continue to work on those more expensive projects but for now, the hope is that our community will embrace this Heart of Cedar Springs playground project and the generosity of those who are funding, planning and building this unique and creative play area.

