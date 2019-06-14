



Halle Miles and Michelle Brook, a volunteer from Alpha who attended the graduation ceremony.





The one wearing the cap is Dawn Rich and the other one wearing the gown is Halle Miles. Both received their H.S. diploma.





Alpha Family Center is proud to announce their first adult education graduating class, which includes four high school diploma graduates and two GED graduates. Alpha Family Center of Cedar Springs is working in partnership with Sparta Adult Education to offer High School Diploma and GED classes. Sparta Adult Education has multiple locations in northern and eastern Kent County, and is the largest adult high school diploma provider in Kent County. Free classes are available to anyone who is at least 18 years old. Classes include individualized instruction and free study materials and GED tests. Career coaching is also available.

Classes will resume July 11th, 2019 and are offered every Thursday from 10 am to 3 p.m. at the Alpha Family Center in Cedar Springs.