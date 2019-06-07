



Trout Unlimited and volunteers plant riparian buffer along Rogue River in 2015.





Trout Unlimited has received funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative to plant nearly 17,000 trees along the Rogue River and its tributaries. The project aims to address stormwater runoff that pollutes, erodes, and warms the important trout stream by planting trees at critical sites throughout the watershed.

The first tree planting will take place along Cedar Creek at Heart of Cedar Springs Park on July 3 from 9 a.m.-noon. Please bring a shovel if you have one. No experience necessary.

Volunteers will meet at the Cedar Springs Library at 107 N Main St NE, Cedar Springs, MI. Please park at the nearby White Pine Trail parking lot at 84 W Maple St NE, Cedar Springs, MI.

Contact Jamie Vaughan at jvaughan@tu.org if you have questions

