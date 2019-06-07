



A Kent City man died on Saturday, June 1 when another driver ran a stop sign in Tyrone Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Longcore, 74, of Kent City, was traveling northbound on Peach Ridge about 3:50 p.m. in a 2015 Ford Fusion when a 2006 Chevy Impala traveling eastbound on 21 Mile Rd failed to yield at the stop sign and struck Longcore’s vehicle. Longcore was pronounced dead at the scene.

The at fault driver, identified as Joseph Harvatich, 33, of White Cloud, suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and it remains under investigation. Personnel from both Kent City Fire and Rescue and Rockford Ambulance assisted at the scene.