



Students learned about fire safety from the Cedar Springs Fire Department.





Students mailed a letter at the Post Office. Courtesy photo.





On Wednesday, May 29, Mrs. Bellamy and Mr. Telman’s kindergarten classes went on a community walk. Their first stop was the police station where The Kent County Sheriff Department talked to the kids about safety and then let the kids explore their vehicles. The next stop was the Post Office, where the kids mailed a persuasive letter home to their parents. Next they enjoyed a quick snack on the way to the Fire Station, where they learned safety tips, explored equipment and vehicles and sprayed water from a firehouse! Then they visited the library where they learned about the summer reading program, and enjoyed a couple of stories along with some movement songs. Lastly, students and parent volunteers enjoyed pizza from Little Caesar’s at Morley Park.

Students learned about safety from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.





Thank you to our community for teaching our youngest students about safety and allowing them to experience real life heroes; ordinary people who serve and risk to keep others safe. These hands on experiences are invaluable and memorable.

