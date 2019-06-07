



Kirtland Regional Police Academy recognizes 48th graduating class

ROSCOMMON, MI – The Kirtland Regional Policy Academy (KRPA) recognized its 48th graduating class on May 10, 2019. Family and friends of the 15 academy cadets attended the commencement ceremony at Kirtland’s Performing Arts Center to honor their hard work and accomplishments.

Alex Tanis, of Cedar Springs, was one of the 15 graduates.

The ceremony was conducted by Public Safety Programs Director, Shannon Dekun. Cadet Joshua Esch opened the program leading the cadets in the recitation of the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics. Cadet Jesse Fisher represented the academy as their class speaker, and the commencement address was delivered by Chief Frank Anthony, Richfield Township Public Safety.

As their Community Service project, Class 48 chose to participate in the Big Little Hero 5K/10K race in Traverse City to raise funds for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan. The cadets raised over $1700. Individual cadets received additional recognition at the graduation ceremony: Koedy Dole, Logan Bewley and Jacob Zajac for their fundraising efforts; and Koedy Dole, Kyle Hartwell, Joshua Esch for placing as top three finishers in their 5K division, and Kyle Searfoss for winning his division in the 10K.

During the ceremony, cadets were recognized for a variety of accomplishments and awards:

Daniel Cochrane: Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) Outstanding Performance Award, Physical Training award, Leadership Award, Emergency Vehicle Operation Award, and Patrols Award.

Koedy Dole: Top Academic Award, Defensive Tactics Award, Leadership Award, and Patrols Most Improved Award.

Jesse Fisher: Firearms Award, Leadership Award, and Physical Training Most Improved award

Kyle Hartwell: Defensive Tactics Award and Support Team Award

Jacob Zajac: Health & Wellness Award and Support Team Award

Logan Bewley: Academic Achievement Award and Support Team Award

Neil Simmons: Leadership Award and Patrols Most Improved Award

Kyle Bachelder: Academic Achievement Award

Jennifer Lester: Physical Training Award

Stephanie Bechler: Physical Training Most Improved Award

Paige Howe: Firearms Most Improved Award

Alexander Tanis: First Aid/Safety Award

John Evans: Academic Most Improved award

Joshua Esch: Defensive Tactics Most Improved Award

Members of the KRPA Class 48 are:

Kyle Bachelder (West Branch) Stephanie Bechler (Bad Axe) Logan Bewley (West Branch) Daniel Cochrane (Commerce) Koedy Dole (Grayling) Joshua Esch (Mio) John Evans (Hale) Jesse Fisher (Bellaire) Kyle Hartwell (Houghton Lake) Paige Howe (Houghton Lake) Jennifer Lester (Grayling) Kyle Searfoss (West Branch) Neil Simmons (Cheboygan) Alexander Tanis (Cedar Springs) Jacob Zajac (Holt)

The KRPA can be contacted at 989-275-5000, ext. 348, or by visiting our website at www.kirtland.edu.

