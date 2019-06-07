



Dan and Donna Clark digging a hole for a cement slab for a new park bench near the library.





Members of the Community Building Development Team (CBDT) recently dug holes for the planned cement slabs that will house the new metal park benches throughout the Heart of Cedar Springs city park surrounding the new amphitheater.

Danette Bailey, Carolee Cole, and Duane McIntyre also helped dig a hole for a new park bench to be installed.





Each of the 15 benches will hold a personalized metal name plate. The locations were carefully selected in grassy areas on both sides of Cedar Creek, around the amphitheater as well as along the street and paved walking path behind the library. The CBDT hopes to place more benches as funds are available from a bench donation of $1,000. A few new trees were also planted. If you wish to purchase a bench please contact Sue Wolfe at 696.8432.