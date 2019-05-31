



The Cedar Springs Library held a Princess & Prince Tea Party last Wednesday, May 22. There were 20 prince and princesses who attended the elegant event. They were all dressed to the nines in their princess dresses and fancy suits. Then, Elsa, a Disney Princess form Frozen made an appearance and came all the way from Arendalle to surprise the kids. She taught them all about royal manners and how to wave and twirl like a true princess. They also learned fristhand from Elsa about the proper tea etiquette. The tea party was full of tasty desserts and elegant treats from some of the beloved Disney Princesses themselves. Cinderella brought her carriage wheels (donuts) and Ariel brought along her fish friends. Then, as the night went on Elsa threw a royal dance party and danced the evening away with some of the famous Disney songs. everyone got a chance to dance with Elsa herself as they sang, “Let it go.”