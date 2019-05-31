Avenue of Flags

Glen Hill Post members, Dale Hogue and Steven Schmitz begin the process of capturing the waves of glory to be carefully removed, respectfully refolded and then returned to the Legion post until next year. Thanks guys, for all you do!





by Lois Allen

In the early morning hours of Memorial Day 2019, the men of Glen Hill Post 287 were up at the crack of dawn to respectfully place the flags of nearly 200 honored veterans resting at Elmwood Cemetery.

“Each post does something,” according to Paul Shrier, veteran, former Sgt. of Arms, and now treasurer at the Glen Hill Post here in Cedar Springs. “This is our project,” said Shrier.

The project was started years ago, originally honoring Ray Peavy, a Cedar Springs veteran and has morphed into the impressive display of patriotisim it is today.

This year the normally peaceful cemetery was unusually active as many pulled in with their vehicles to drive through the impressive display unique to Cedar Springs. Some flags also honored those vets that are no longer with us even though they rest elsewhere. If they have ties to Cedar Springs and fought for our country, their family members are not denied the opportunity to fly the flag of their loved one here, on Memorial Day.

Families continue to give the Legion the flag they receive at their loved ones burial. They were the flags that covered the caskets at burial. However, some families wanted to keep the original flag, so the Legion allows them to buy a dulicate to display once a year. The Legion also provides a pole and plate to be placed beneath the flag with the name of the veteran.

A duplicate flag, with pole and plaque can be purchased for $75.

