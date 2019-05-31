



















By Judy Reed

Area residents gathered in cemeteries and parks for the annual Memorial Day services on Monday, May 27.

Here in Cedar Springs, the Glen Hill American Legion Post held services at Elmwood Cemetery, where the Avenue of Flags memorialized veterans laid to rest there. There were names at each of the flags along the walkway, and flags on all the veterans’ graves, dating as far back as the Civil War. The American Legion also held services at Solon Cemetery; East Nelson Cemetery; and at Veterans Memorial Park on Oak Street. Memorial Day services were also held at Algoma, Sand Lake, Pierson, and Sparta. We asked people to send in their photos of the services—thank you for doing that! See them on this page.

