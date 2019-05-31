



By Mike Womack, Cedar Springs City Manager

Water Resource Management

Hey high school students, do you want to know about a solid career field with lots of job offers, good pay and isn’t going to be automated any time soon? Consider going into water or wastewater management. Every single day you get out of bed, brush your teeth, take a shower and flush the toilet. Your family members all do the same thing and so do your friends and neighbors, each using water along the way. An average person uses between 80-100 gallons of water per day, meaning that a family of 4 can use 320 gallons per day and about 9600 gallons per month. Businesses also use water, restaurants to wash dishes and prep food, retail stores for sinks and bathrooms and industrial uses like cleaning machines. The City uses water to fight fires, water the cemetery’s lawn and run the public toilets. The City of Cedar Springs produces, on average, 400,000 to 800,000 gallons of water per day for use by City residents and businesses. At 800,000 gallons per day the City is producing 555 gallons of water every minute for 24 hours. After use, that water then goes through the sewer system to the City’s wastewater treatment plant and is treated and cleaned before it is released back into the ground.

The American Water Works Association says that some of the key skills required of water resource management include mathematical, mechanical and science skills, the ability to read charts, graphs, maps and the use of logic in troubleshooting and a strong commitment to safety practice and standards. Bay College, right here in Michigan, is a leading school with its water resource management program and it boasts a ratio of 15 jobs available to each college graduate with rapid promotion and job mobility due to high nationwide demand. So, if you want to impress your parents and teachers with your foresight and plan for your career development, consider going into water or wastewater management as a career. Society needs water and right now, there are not enough qualified people that are working to produce it.