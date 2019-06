The Arnold family spent time together over the Memorial Day weekend and got this 5th generation photo.

Great-great-grandmother, Kathleen (formerly Arnold) Zemaitis, of Pierson; (her daughter) great-grandmother Holly (formerly Arnold) Smith, of Belding, (her son) grandfather Brian Arnold, of Stanwood; (his son) Levi Arnold, of Big Rapids; (Levi’s baby) daughter Aubree Lynn (being held by great-great-grandma Kathy).