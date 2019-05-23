May 13, 2019 – Sparta, MI — ReLeaf Michigan, a non-profit tree organization, is partnering with the Village of Sparta, Davey Resource Group, Lower Grand River Organization of Watersheds (an agency of the Grand Valley Metro Council) and the MDNR – Urban and Community Forestry Program to plant over 40 trees on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in William Rogers Park and Bayleat Field.

Trees provide innumerable benefits to communities such as shade, improving economic vitality of commercial districts, absorbing storm water, and many health benefits.

Funding for the program is provided through a US Forest Service Great Lakes Restoration Initiative grant awarded to ReLeaf Michigan to support and expand local capacity to manage community forest and trees. Tree locations were determined based on the results of a tree canopy assessment, which identified areas where trees would have the most environmental, economic and aesthetic impact.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to help plant trees on Saturday morning. No experience necessary. Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes, comfortable clothing and bring a shovel and other appropriate tools. The group will meet at William Rogers Park, 152 N. State St., at 8:45 a.m. to sign in and enjoy light refreshments. ReLeaf Michigan will demonstrate how to properly plant a tree at 9:00 a.m. After the planting demo, the volunteers will break into groups to plant the trees. This event is family friendly and a great opportunity for those requiring community service hours. Letters provided on site. We plant rain or shine (we’re a hearty group)!

RSVP’s are appreciated. RSVP to Sue Blackall at Sue.blackall@spartaschools.org or call 616-460-2429.