Sand Lake Fire gets two auto CPR machines

Two new auto pulse machines will help Sand Lake first responders save lives. Courtesy photo.

The Sand Lake Fire Department would like to thank all of those involved in the purchase of not only one, but two Auto Pulse Machines. 

Because of the generous donations from the residents, business owners, and surrounding community, the Sand Lake Fire Department was able to purchase two  CPR machines.  The Auto Pulse Machine is a huge asset to our department and can 

be life saving. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the continued support from everyone. One machine is in our Medic Truck at the Sand Lake Department and one is on our brush truck at the Ensley Department. Without everyone’s support, this would not have been possible. Thank you all!

