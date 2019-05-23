Courtesy photo

The 2019 Cedar Springs & Howard Christensen Nature Center Renaissance/Fantasy Faire was held last weekend May 18-19 at HCNC.

“We had such a great time time on Saturday, the rain decided to join us off and on for Sunday,” said organizer Perry Hopkins.

Rain or shine the Dinder Brother’s Family Circus, Darmor Colony LARP, and cast were there to entertain. Most vendors left early on Sunday to prevent damage to their products but the shows and performances went on through 5:30 p.m. both days.

This Faire was a benefit for HCNC, and the net proceeds ($600) went to help fund the nature center. Besides raising money for it, the goal was to increase awareness of it. Hopkins said several volunteers were approached by patrons who said they had never been there or knew it existed. Also the staff at the HCNC Interpretive Center reported increased foot traffic directly related to the event.

“There’s also a couple groups interested in renting and or possibly helping them with other events there,” noted Hopkins. He estimated that there was about 300 people there who had never been to the HCNC before.