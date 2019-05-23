Memorial Day services are conducted around this Civil War monument in Elmwood Cemetery each Memorial Day. Post photo by J. Reed.



Memorial Day is a day to remember and honor those that gave their lives while defending our country. It’s also a day to remember all those that have served and are now deceased. Inside this issue are the names of many of the veterans buried in area cemeteries (though not all), and we honor them with this issue of The Cedar Springs Post, click here to download. If you know of a veteran’s name that is missing from the list, please let us know and we’ll add them for next year.

There will be several memorial activities and ceremonies taking place this weekend that residents are encouraged to take part in:

The Cedar Springs Historical Society will hold its 19th annual Memorial Cemetery Walk on Sunday, May 26, at 2 p.m. to honor veterans of all wars. This year’s veterans will be Leander Jewell, Civil War; Harold Bicknell Glidden, World War I; Leland Dewey, World War II; William Wilson, Korean War; Michael E. Magoon, Vietnam War.

Biographical and historical information will be presented at each gravesite. The Glen Hill Post of the American Legion honor guard will assist at the presentation. We will leave from the museum in Morley Park at 1:30 pm and return there for refreshments. In case of severe weather warnings we will cancel the event. In case of rain we will do the presentations in the museum.

The American Legion Glen Hill Post #287 in Cedar Springs will hold their annual Memorial Day program on Monday, May 27. They will be at Elmwood Cemetery at 9 a.m., Solon Cemetery at 10 a.m., East Nelson Cemetery at about 11 a.m., and Veterans Memorial Park, (corner of Main and Oak in Cedar Springs) at about noon. Our speaker is 5th District American Legion Commander Keith Wakefield. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held at the American Legion Post #287 at 11 a.m.

Poppy days are on May 24, 25 and 26. The Legion Auxiliary will be distributing them in Cedar Springs. If you see one of our donation centers, remember the donations go to assist our Veterans’ Program and a little goes a long way.

The Algoma Township Historical Society will hold Memorial Day services on Monday, May 27, at 1:00 p.m. at Algoma Township Memorial Park, located on the south end of the Algoma township cemetery on Grange Ave., south of 13 Mile Rd.) The service this year will honor Algoma Township’s Vietnam War veterans. There will be music, readings, 21-gun salute and taps. Following the ceremony, refreshments will be served by the Algoma Township Historical Society.

We were not sent any information for Sand Lake activities, but The Sand Lake/Cedar Springs Tri-Corner Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7912 usually holds ceremonies on Memorial Day at the VFW Post in Sand Lake at 10:30 a.m. and at Pierson Cemetery at 11 a.m. Rain or shine.

The Sparta Township Historical Commission and Sparta American Legion Post 107 will co-sponsor their Memorial Day Service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 27, at Lamoreaux Memorial Park, located at 150 Park St., Sparta, MI.. Participants are invited to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy this Memorial Day service, which will feature patriotic music from the Sparta High School band and keynote speaker Doug Heugel, Sparta High School 1968 alumnus.

Unique to this year’s service is recognizing the 50th anniversary of the loss of three local young men, all members of the class of 1968.

