Parents of students in the Cedar Springs Public School district finally have an answer on when the last day of the school year will be. The answer is Monday, June 10.

Superintendent Scott Smith sent the following email out to parents of students on Thursday, May 16:

“The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) has now provided clarity around the forgiveness of weather-related cancellations of school between January 29 and February 1. Governor Whitmer signed the snow day forgiveness legislation into law last Friday. The MDE needed time to develop a process for districts to follow to document the fact that school had been cancelled on days the Governor had declared a State of Emergency days due to the extreme weather conditions during that time.

Barring any unforeseen school cancellations between now and the end of the year, our last day of school for students will now be MONDAY, June 10.

Please note Cedar Springs Public Schools will be in session on: May 24, June 6, 7, and 10.

Additional days will be identified beyond June 10 if we have further cancellations this year. Let us hope that we have seen the last of the snow this season.

Thank you for your patience during this time of uncertainty.”

Icy, snowy and dangerous winter weather, including sub-zero temperatures and power outages, caused Cedar Springs Public Schools to close 14 times this year. That’s eight more times than the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) allows without the days being made up.

The MDE also allows schools to apply for a waiver for three extra closings, above the six, but when Cedar Springs applied for the waiver, they were denied. That’s because Cedar Springs is currently in session less than 180 days, the amount currently required by state law, though they are in session the 1,098 required hours. The school has only been in session 172 days a year since the 2013-2014 school year, because of an eight-year bargaining agreement with staff signed in June 2013, which occurred before the current law took effect in 2016/17. The students get the same amount of instruction; it’s just done over a day that’s 16 minutes longer.

Once many schools were denied those extra three days, the legislature then introduced legislation to forgive the three days of school lost while Michigan was under a state of emergency. It was this legislation that Governor Whitmer signed on Friday, May 10.