by Lois Allen

Tuesday evening, May 21 around 9:30 p.m., Solon resident Bernie Hale was doing what many other residents in Cedar Springs were doing. He was mowing his lawn. He happened to look up at the house he rents at 545 Solon Road and saw sparks coming out from the eves of the roof as well as on the power pole located next to the house.

He called 911. Firefighters from Solon, Kent City, Casnovia, and Sand Lake Fire converged on the scene about 10-15 minutes later to find the upper portion of the home in flames.

Photos from Solon Fire Department Facebook page.



The fire was contained and damages included structural to the attic area and one room as well as contents. The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical. Although Hale was not the homeowner, he did have renters insurance.

No one was injured and both the dog and cat survived the blaze.