June 15

Alpha Family Center will host its annual LifeWalk/LifeRun/LifeRide events on Saturday, June 15, and the community is invited to come out to Morley Park, Cedar Springs for a celebration of Life

Over 80 walkers participated in the two-mile LifeWalk in 2018



Alpha Family Center has been a part of the Cedar Springs community since 1992. They are a non-profit, faith-based pregnancy care center serving hundreds in the West Michigan area. This year marks their 24th Annual LifeWalk at 10:00 a.m., and the 6th running of their 5K LifeRun at 8:30 a.m. Back by popular demand is the LifeRide bicycle event at 7:30 a.m. Participants choose from either a 10, 20, 30, or 40 mile leisure ride along the White Pine Trail (Helmets required.)

LifeRun and LifeRide participants are asked to collect a minimum of $50 in donations in lieu of a registration fee to participate. Participants will receive a free t-shirt (while supplies last). There will also be Kid’s FunRun at 9:15 and the Baby & Me LifeCrawl 11:30.

LifeWalk is a great time for families. They will be face painting, a balloon release, refreshments, prizes and the chance for everyone to help families in a real way.

To participate in LifeWalk 2019 or for more information, stop by Alpha on Mondays 11-5, Tuesdays 10-7 & Wednesdays 10-4 or visit their website www.alphafamilycentercs.org.

Participants are able to set up a personal fundraising page to share with family and friends on social media from their website or Facebook page. For more details on how to do this, click on the events tab or call 696-2616.

“For people who are looking for a practical and fun way to put their life-affirming beliefs into action, LifeWalk is the perfect opportunity, “says Teresa Hathaway, Executive Director of Alpha Family Center.

Last year, they were able to offer help 2,263 times to families with over 10,034 free baby items given out. Their services include: free self-pregnancy test, peer mentoring, community agency referrals, maternity, baby and toddler clothing and care necessities. They also provide accurate information on abortion, adoption, and sexually transmitted diseases, as well as sexual abuse, miscarriage and post-abortion support.

Alpha Family Center is "your family resource for life" located at 6 N. First Street, Cedar Springs.






