PFC Gerald G. Bonter was killed in battle in World War II in Germany just short of his 20th birthday. Courtesy photo.



When many people think of Memorial Day, they think of family get togethers, cook outs, camping trips—a whole weekend full of fun. But for some, it means so much more.

Marjorie Knapp, of Cedar Springs, has many people in her family that has served our country through the armed services over the years, and at least one that was killed in battle. Her dad, uncle, grandpa, and great-uncle have all served—and she thanks them all in our veteran’s section this week.

“I am so proud of them and so thankful for them for keeping our country safe so we can be free,” said Marjorie. “I am grateful for them and for all who serve.”

Her great-uncle (her mom’s uncle) Gerald G. Bonter, served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was from the area, and was killed in battle in Germany on February 28, 1945. He is buried in Hamm, a quarter in eastern Luxembourg City, in southern Luxembourg, Germany. It is the home of the Luxembourg American Cemetery and Memorial, the final resting place of 5,076 American servicemen, including General Patton.

Marjorie said she always takes time to thank those who have served when she sees them. To see the photos of some of those who have served, and the names of many of them buried in our area cemeteries, turn to pages 9-13.

