Winning ticket sold in Pierson

Do you ever buy your Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Pierson Trading Post? If so, you better check any old tickets you have—a $1 million Mega Millions prize remains unclaimed eight months after the drawing.

A lucky player matched the five white balls drawn – 01-02-11-52-64 – in the Sept. 21, 2018 drawing to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Pierson Trading Post, located at 138 South 4th Street in Pierson. Pierson is about 30 miles north of Grand Rapids.

The $1 million winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Tickets for Mega Millions are valid for one year from the drawing date. Since Sept. 21 falls on a Saturday, the ticket must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 23.

The last Michigan player to win the Mega Millions jackpot was Kevin Blake, of Waterford. Blake won half of the game’s $42 million jackpot in October 2017. The other winning ticket was purchased in Rhode Island.





