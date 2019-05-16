In 2018, there were 14 killed and 498 injured people in motor vehicle crashes on Montcalm County roads. If drivers and passengers are unresponsive upon the arrival of first responders, it can be difficult to identify the victims. To help parents protect their children and provide crucial information in emergency situations, Sheriff Mike Williams is implementing the W.H.A.L.E program in Montcalm County.

W.H.A.L.E stands for “We Have A Little Emergency.” The program is an identification and information package for child car safety seats. An information label is attached to the rear of the car seat to provide information about the child in the seat, such as name, age, medical information, and who to contact in case of an emergency.

In the event of a motor vehicle crash that incapacitates parents or other adult passengers, first responders can use the label as a source of information to identify the child or his/her special medical needs. Rescue efforts may proceed more smoothly and efficiently if first responders know the name of the frightened child they are treating.

Kits are available free of charge at the Sheriff’s Office in Stanton. They will also be distributed at the Montcalm County Public Safety Celebration on Saturday, May 18. The celebration will be held at the Montcalm County Complex, 659 N. State St, Stanton, from 9 a.m. to noon.

