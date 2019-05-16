The Post recently traveled to Ireland with the Bolinger family, of Solon Township. Steve and Tammy and their daughter Juliana, 14, recently returned from a two-week trip to both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. While in Ireland they explored numerous castles, kissed the Blarney Stone, explored Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Coast, crossed a suspended rope bridge, saw where parts of Star Wars were filmed and much more. In the photo above, Juliana is shown holding the Post in front of Cahir Castle.

Thank you, Bolinger family, for taking us with you!

