By Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs Board of Education went over the results of the community survey on their facilities proposals at the their regular board meeting Monday evening, then voted to move forward with option C, a proposal that—if passed by the voters in November—would include building a new 8th-9th grade building adjacent to the high school.

According to the online survey results, most of the respondents came from Solon and Nelson Townships (just under 20 percent from each township). The rest came from Algoma, Courtland, the City of Cedar Springs, Oakfield, and Spencer Townships. Just over 10 percent said they did not live in the school district. Approximately 480 people responded to the survey.

According to a summary of the survey results, 49 percent of those that responded supported Option C, 23 percent needed more information, and 28 percent did not support it.

As for the other proposals, 51 percent supported Option A, 31 percent needed more information, and 18 percent did not support it. On Option B, 35 percent supported it, 37 percent needed more information, and 28 percent did not support it.

Board members felt that A and C were close enough in support that they chose Option C since less people needed more information to make a decision.

The district did the facilities assessment in 2016, which showed over $42 million in repairs were needed on all eight buildings. Several of the buildings are also at capacity, and they need more space to accommodate the slow but steady growth the district is experiencing.

They held focus groups to talk about the facilities, and eventually came up with the three options that they asked the community to give their opinion on in an online survey.

Under Option C, the one the district will start working on to get on the ballot in November, the preschool program will be moved out of Cedar Trails, and roofing and mechanical upgrades will be done on the building. Beach (grades 2-3): Do a partial demolition and reconstruct the academic wings. Do minor remodeling, site improvements, fixtures, furnishings, equipment, playground. Cedar View (4-5) Work on facilities assessment critical needs. Red Hawk: The 6th graders will move to the Middle School. Red Hawk will become home to the District Administration, Preschool, Cherry Health, and Community Education. Will work on critical needs, heavy remodeling of existing building, fixtures, furnishings and equipment. Middle School: (grades 6-7) move sixth graders to middle school and 8th graders to new building. Work on facilities assessment critical needs. Build a new 8-9 building (adjacent to high school). Do site improvements, fixtures, furnishings, equipment, auxiliary gym. High school (10-12): Do critical needs, fixtures, furnishings, equipment. Hilltop: Building demolition and site restoration. Cost: $78.7 million. About a 1.07 mil increase.

A couple of people spoke during the public comments period, and expressed that they did not want to see Hilltop demolished. The building was built in 1926 to replace the original high school, and has been a fixture on the hill for 93 years.

The board did discuss the topic, and some members expressed surprise at the deterioration they saw when they went on a tour of the facility. Hilltop would need $6.2 million in repairs and renovations. Superintendent Scott Smith noted that in order to use it for students it would also need to be brought back up to the code needed for students.

Some members of the community have questioned whether Hilltop could be used for something else. Board President Heidi Reed said she at first felt the same way, but if they sold the building to someone else, that’s a cornerstone of the school’s real estate that they wouldn’t get back. She also noted that if it was used for affordable housing, they wouldn’t have control over the vetting process and it would be in close proximity to their students.

Smith said that if the bond passes, Hilltop would probably still be used for about the next five years while work on the other buildings was done.

On the community survey, 73 percent of the respondents were in favor of the demolition of Hilltop.

Now that the board is moving forward with Option C, the school’s architects, GMB, will begin to work on finalizing plans and getting language ready to be submitted for the November ballot.

Superintendent Smith said he would be more than happy to answer any questions that anyone has about the proposal. You can reach him at 616-696-1204, or email him at scott.smith@csredhawks.org.

