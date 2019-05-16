Richard C. Mockerman, age 64, of Morley passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 surrounded by his wife and many family and friends. Rick is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Bella Mockerman, Bridgett (Jimmy) Holmes, Rob Mockerman, Rick (Amy) Mockerman, Amanda Hunt; stepchildren, Melissa Stout (Pat Keating), Alex Phipps; mother, Bernadine Poling; siblings, Teckla (Mike) Lane, Wahneta (Chuck) Cornell, Sandy Finney, Lisa Russell, Fred Mockerman; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law. Rick was a great man and was loved by so many, he enjoyed laughing, being a mechanic and fixing most anything. He loved his family, most of all his wife and children. The family will greet friends Saturday, May 18 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 248 N. Cass St., Morley. Pastor Steve Finn officiating. A luncheon will be held at the Deerfield Hall, 369 Jefferson, Morley following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.

