By Judy Reed

A Nelson Township man was working on a fuel tank in his garage on Sunday, May 12, when gas spilled and ignited, sending the garage up in flames.

According to Cedar Springs Fire Chief Marty Fraser, they were toned out to the 7400 block of 16 Mile Rd about 3:27 p.m. A firefighter who lives nearby was on the scene within 5 minutes, and helped the man get a vehicle and a boat out of the three-stall garage.

Fraser said that the garage was unattached so the fire was contained to the structure. The roof came down shortly after they arrived on scene. “It burned hot and quick,” he said.

Courtland and Sand Lake Fire assisted Cedar Springs at the scene.

Fraser said the bulk of the fire was knocked down in about 45 minutes. “With the roof down, it made it harder to get to certain spots,” he noted. They cleared the scene after about 1-1/2 hours.

Fraser wants to remind people when they have a fire, do not attempt to put it out yourself before calling 911. He said that the man threw soapy water on the fire in an effort to extinguish the flames before calling for help.