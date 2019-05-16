Amanda Sheridan forged prescriptions for pain pills and other controlled substances

U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced last week that Amanda Sheridan, 38, of Hastings, Michigan pled guilty to acquiring controlled substances by fraud. She faces up to four years in federal prison for her crime.

Sheridan, who worked as a medical assistant at a doctor’s office in Grand Rapids, stole a doctor’s prescription pad and forged his signature on 77 prescriptions for Norco, Adderall, and other highly-abused controlled substances. She wrote the forged prescriptions to herself and two other individuals, and obtained more than 4,000 prescription pills before she was caught.

“This type of crime feeds the opioid epidemic, which we and our partner agencies are committed to fighting,” U.S. Attorney Birge said. “That commitment includes federal prosecutions of individuals who abuse their positions in the medical field to divert prescription controlled substances to the street.”

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant United States Attorney Clay Stiffler prosecuted the case.

She will be sentenced at a later date.



