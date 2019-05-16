web analytics

Aeromed drops in for “Show and Tell”

Students with a Kent County Sheriff Deputy and horse from the mounted unit. Courtesy photo.

The students at Cedar Trails Elementary received a special treat Wednesday when School Resource Officer Deputy Tom McCutcheon arranged a little “Show and Tell” for the kids out on the school lawn.

The theme was public safety, and on hand to show and tell the kids about what they do was the Cedar Springs Fire Department, Kent County Sheriff Department Mounted unit, the Grand Rapids Police Department, and even Aeromed dropped in for a visit.

Excited students got an up close look at the Aeromed helicopter. Courtesy photo.

Deputy McCutcheon has organized the Cedar Trails “Show and Tell” for the students the last few years. 

