From left to right: High School Principal Ron Behrenwald; Martin Ack- ley, MDE; a New Beginnings High School student with her citizenship award; and Superintendent Scott Smith. Courtesy photo.

Cedar Springs had had a special visitor last Wednes- day, May 1, when Mr. Mar- tin Ackley, Director of theOffice of Public and Gov- ernmental Affairs at the Michigan Department of Ed-ucation, paid a visit to Cedar Springs Public Schools to see the great things being done inthe district.

Interim State Superinten- dent Sheila Alles has made it a priority at the MichiganDepartment of Education to stay focused on Customer Service, and each member ofthe MDE Leadership team is visiting at least 5 local dis- tricts or child care centers this school year.

Martin Ackley listens closely to Asst. HS Principal Jeremy VerWys, while Superintendent Scott Smith looks on. Courtesy photo.

When asked why he waspaying Cedar Springs Public Schools a visit, Ackley said, “We want to high-light and celebrate the great things happening in our education centers, and find out what MDE can do for students and school districts throughout the State.”

The MDE hopes these vis-its will aid staff members by helping them see withtheir own eyes the things that are making a difference to the children in Michigan.

Superintendent Scott Smith and others toured the cam-pus with Ackley. The tour included visiting the CherryHealth Clinic at Red Hawk; the R1TS program at Red Hawk; iReady with Jo Spry at Beach; an MICI class- room at Beach; and ASD room at Cedar Trails; and then New Beginnings Alternative High School, Early Middle College, FFA, and the broadcasting studio atCedar Springs High School.











