How does a plate of pancakes, sausage and eggs sound for breakfast? Grab the family because breakfast’s up! Solon Township/Vezly Park is hosting their second annual Pancake Breakfast this Saturday, May 11 from 9:00am until 11:00am. at the Township Hall, 15185 Algoma Ave. Breakfast includes the aforementioned as well as juice and coffee. The meal is $6.00 per person with children under three free. The breakfast runs in conjunction with Solon’s cleanup for Solon residents but is open to everyone. All proceeds go towards funding the Vezly Park project.

The restroom project is underway with groundbreaking to begin soon. Join your friends and family and check out the plans for the new restroom and walk the trail. Funding for the project has been primarily provided though the support of local businesses and residents who stepped up to support the park. Short term future projects include a playground and connection to the North Country Trail. The park is open to everyone from dawn until dusk. For more information or to support the park, contact Solon Township at 616-696-1718. Check out their facebook page for up-coming events.

