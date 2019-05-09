If you are from this area, you might be familiar with the wild orange tiger lilies. They are sometimes referred to a “ditch lilies” since they grow abundantly in road ditches. On Saturday, May 4th, five Ensley residents became “ditch walkers.”

Back row (L to R): Glenda Middleton, Ed Davis, Susan Cohen, Aaron Nieubuurt. Front: Bridget Nieubuurt. Courtesy photo.



They began what they hope to blossom into a bi-annual roadside pickup. “Maybe you saw us as we spent two hours on Cypress Avenue from 136th to Hometown Express and bagged trash from both sides of the street,” said Susan Cohen. “Our haul, including some pickup from earlier in the week was 15 bags of trash and recyclables.”

Ensley Township cleanup is scheduled for May 10th and 11th and Cohen said they will first separate what is recyclable from the trash. Trash will be brought to the township and recyclables will be taken to recycle centers. Any funds from returnable bottles and cans will be donated to Love, Inc. in Newaygo.

They received donations from an Ensley resident and donations from two businesses to purchase supplies. They are planning another cleanup walk in the fall with a meal to follow.

“This was truly a win/win experience meeting neighbors and enhancing the beauty of our neighborhood,” said Cohen. “As stewards of the earth we plan to grow as a mustard seed.”

