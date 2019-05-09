Glenna Mary Duram, 50, convicted of first degree premeditated murder in the May 2015 shooting death of her husband, Martin Duram, in Ensley Township, will not be getting a new trial.

Glenna Mary Duram

Duram had appealed to the Michigan Court of Appeals, contending that evidence admitted in court showing the titles of websites she had visited on her cell phone on the morning of the murder constituted inadmissible hearsay and was unfairly prejudicial. The titles of the websites were all Ruger-related—which was the type of gun she shot her husband Marty with.

The judges disagreed with her assertion, in an opinion on April 29, saying that “Although the evidence did not disclose the content of the webpages or the purpose for which the user accessed them, reasonable jurors could infer from the evidence that defendant had accessed web-pages related to the murder weapon in contemplation of killing Martin…The evidence was relevant because it had a tendency to make the existence of the state of mind required for first-degree premeditated murder more probable.”

The court found no due process violations in the case, which was tried in Newaygo County Circuit Court. Duram had shot her husband five times before shooting herself twice in the head. She was found under a blanket on the floor. Evidence showed, however, that she had moved around the home, even locking the door, after shooting herself.

Duram is currently serving a life sentence without chance of parole.