Beat the Boredom

By Judy Reed

Playing at an area park is just one of the ways for kids and parents to beat the boredom of long summer days until school starts again.

When you’re a kid, the long, hot days of summer seem to go on forever. It’s not long be-fore kids exhaust their ideas ofwhat to do and moms hear thefamiliar refrain, “There’s noth-ing to do! I’m bored!” Well, don’t you believe it. With a lit-tle searching, you’ll find hun- dreds of activities taking place in West Michigan where fam-ilies can have fun and spend some quality time together. In this week’s special pullout sec-tion of “Beat the Boredom,” you’ll find just a fraction ofthe many things going on thissummer—festivals, summerenrichment programs, camps,fishing and more! Turn to pag-es 7-18 to see what’s on tap for you this summer!

