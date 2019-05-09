The Cedar Springs bands recently performed to a packed house in the High School gymnasium. The collage concert was performed by grades 6th through 12th and consisted of over 400 students. The performance highlighted how much they had grown and matured as musicians.

“It was truly a wonderful performance, what a great day to be a Red Hawk!” said Christine Solomon, a spokesperson for CS Marching Band. “We would like to thank all family members, students, volunteers and staff for making this such a fun concert.”

