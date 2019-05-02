Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men from Chicago on Saturday, April 27, for passing counterfeit bills in Big Rapids Township and the City of Big Rapids. Similar crimes may also have been committed in Kent County and the City of Kalamazoo.

Demetrius Dontae Taylor



According to police, the men purchased items at Jimmy John’s, the Shell Gas Station, Bob Evans, Wesco Gas, and Dunhams Sports. They all purchased small items with counterfeit one hundred dollar bills, and received a large amount in change. Several counterfeit $100 bills and over $1,500 of real currency were confiscated from the three men and their vehicle.

All three men were arrested and lodged on Felony charges at the Mecosta County Jail by Deputies and officers from the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety.

Derick D. Taylor



On Monday April 29, the three men arrested for Passing Counterfeit Bills and Criminal Enterprise were arraigned in the 77th District Court. Charged were Charles Bradley Winston, 18, of Chicago; Demetrius Dontae Taylor, 24, of Chicago; and Derick D. Taylor, 27 of Chicago. Winston and Demetrius Taylor were being held on a $150,000 cash/surety bond. Derick Taylor was being held on a $200,000 Cash/Surety bond.

Charles Bradley Winston



Further investigation from April 10-27 revealed that at least 10 times the suspects victimized the Big Rapids area, stealing from seven different businesses. Detectives are working with the U.S. Secret Service and have now been in contact with Kent County and the City of Kalamazoo detectives in reference to similar crimes committed.