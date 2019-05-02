The Michigan State Police 135th Trooper Recruit School swore in 101 new Troopers after they graduated on April 3. Four of them were assigned to the Rockford Post, and five were assigned to the Lakeview Post.

Rockford Post Troopers

Assigned to the Rockford Post was Jacob Choice, of Detroit; Robert Gatt, of Novi; Jared Knudsen, of Haslett; and Joseph Mansfield, of Howell.

Assigned to the Lakeview Post was Mitchell Kneibel, of Middleville; Cole Montez, of Saginaw; Maxwell Nichols, of Muskegon; Caleb Starr, of Mason, and Dane Van Ells, of Westphalia.

Lakeview Troopers

The 135th Trooper Recruit School began on Sept. 23, 2019, at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing. For 28 weeks, recruits received training in firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing and precision driving.

As part of the department’s commitment to community outreach and service, the recruits organized a holiday toy drive in partnership with the Marine Corps Reserve “Toys for Tots” and raised $8,400 for Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs. The class also helped to prepare a meal for the Commission on Aging’s “Meals on Wheels” program.

The MSP is actively recruiting for future trooper recruit schools. There is no singular experience, upbringing or education that makes a trooper. Persons interested in learning more about a career with the MSP should visit www.michigan.gov/mspjobs for information on how to apply.

The next trooper recruit school is anticipated to begin in June. Including these new troopers, there are 1,184 troopers assigned statewide.

