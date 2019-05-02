The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a one car crash at approximately 9:26 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, north of the intersection of Amy School and Edgar Roads in Reynolds Township. The sole occupant of the vehicle died in the crash.

The initial information was that a vehicle had crashed and come to rest in a wooded area and that smoke may be coming from the vehicle. It was determined that the vehicle was headed north on Amy School Road, that it exited the road to the left, and that it then struck several trees. The sole occupant, Clarence David Price, 68, of Howard City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there were no indications that the driver was speeding, and he was wearing his seat belt. The cause of the crash is believed to have been a medical issue the driver was having.

“We don’t have the medical examiners report, so I can’t tell you with certainty if the cause was something other than the crash itself,” Montcalm County Sheriff Mike Williams told the Post.

Assisting with the crash were the Michigan State Police, Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services, Montcalm County Central Dispatch, and the Howard City Fire Department.

