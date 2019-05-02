Photo by J. Reed

Representatives from civic and business groups were on hand Tuesday for the groundbreaking of the new 76-room hotel.



By Judy Reed

A groundbreaking was held Tuesday, April 30, on the new Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 14190 White Creek Avenue. Construction is set to begin on Monday, May 6, on the four-story, 76-room hotel.

Belmont Lodging announced plans last summer for the hotel. They said that market demand in northern Kent County and the understanding of the positive economic influence of a hotel motivated local investors to pursue the project.

On-site amenities will provide guests with a complimentary hot breakfast, free high-speed Internet access, an exercise room, indoor pool, and outdoor patio. The hotel’s location and easy access to downtown Grand Rapids will provide both corporate and leisure travelers a small town alternative when visiting the area.

They expect it to bring about 20 jobs to Cedar Springs. Construction is expected to be completed in mid-March 2020.

