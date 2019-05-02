By Judy Reed

Have you ever walked or rode your bicycle along the White Pine Trail and then tried to continue across W. Muskegon St (17 Mile Rd)? You often have to wait awhile or you make it only halfway across the street, and with good reason. A lot of cars travel that stretch of road.

This is the location where the White Pine Trail crosses W. Muskegon St.



On October 9, 2018, the Grand Valley Metro Council counted 14,659 cars in two-way traffic on Muskegon St between Main and Second St. On October 26, 2018, the city counted 4,426 cars traveling eastbound only on Muskegon just east of West Street. According to City Manager Mike Womack, the city’s count showed about 110 cars per half hour between 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Neither of those counts was right over where the trail passes over Muskegon Street, but gives you a good idea of the amount of traffic traveling W. Muskegon St.

This is an example of the type of pedestrian island that the City of Cedar Springs is considering putting in where the White Pine Trail crosses W. Muskegon St.



“I have found crossing over Muskegon St. on the White Pine Trail to be difficult when traffic is busy,” said City Manager Mike Womack. “Traffic also tends to speed a bit through that section of road making the crossing even more treacherous.”

The Cedar Springs City Council is looking for a way to help pedestrians cross W. Muskegon more safely. They are currently looking at a crossing island. A crossing island or traffic safety island is a median with a refuge area that is intended to help protect pedestrians crossing a multilane road. Research shows that the installation of a pedestrian refuge island can reduce pedestrian crashes by 32 percent. See http://www.trb.org/NCHRP/Blurbs/175381.aspx.

The City is looking at several options for a traffic safety island. They looked at permanent concrete safety islands, which were estimated to cost $25,000 and were also more difficult to remove. Next week the City Council will be consider one composed of traffic delineator markers. At $1,600, this is the least expensive one they have looked at and is much easier to remove and/or replace if needed.

Womack said he is going to have the DPW put out some traffic cones or barricades at the location on Friday, May 3, to show about how big this island would be if it were installed. (Weather permitting.) He’s shooting for between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. If people have comments, thoughts or concerns about this, Womack said he’s happy to hear them. Just email him at manager@cityofcedarsprings.org.

